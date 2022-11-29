UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) --:::The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,084.74 points, down 4.20 points, or 0.14 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,971.00 points, down 31.93 points, or 0.29 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 17,460.90 points, up 36.49 points, or 0.21 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,231.20 points, up 49.90 points, or 0.69 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,278.75 points, up 19.19 points, or 0.59 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,424.36 points, up 19.09 points, or 0.79 percent.

