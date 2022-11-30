UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,141.40 points, down 8.35 points, or 0.27 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,071.31 points, down 17.70 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,141.56 points, down 63.12 points, or 0.35 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,275.80 points, up 22.50 points, or 0.31 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,886.67 points, down 141.17 points, or 0.50 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,279.86 points, up 3.50 points, or 0.11 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index op

