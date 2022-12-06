Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,200.28 points, down 11.53 points, or 0.36 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,278.48 points, down 44.87 points, or 0.40 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,211.70 points, down 306.

59 points, or 1.57 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,307.70 points, down 17.90 points, or 0.24 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,704.06 points, down 116.34 points, or 0.42 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,263.48 points, down 4.06 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,397.70 points, down 21.62 points, or 0.89 percen