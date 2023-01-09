UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,169.37 points, up 11.73 points, or 0.37 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,411.37 points, up 43.64 points, or 0.

38 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,295.94 points, up 304.30 points, or 1.45 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,155.00 points, up 45.40 points, or 0.64 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,311.67 points, up 34.95 points, or 1.07 percent.

