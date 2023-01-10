Major stock market indices worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,178.02 points, up 1.94 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,455.60 points, up 5.45 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,370.42 points, down 17.92 points, or 0.08 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,134.70 points, down 16.60 points, or 0.23 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,176.

61 points, up 202.76 points, or 0.78 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,300.17 points, down 5.50 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,348.04 points, down 2.15 points, or 0.09 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,892.09 points, down 2.99 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,517.65 points, down 112.96 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Ind