UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,178.02 points, up 1.94 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,455.60 points, up 5.45 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,370.42 points, down 17.92 points, or 0.08 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,134.70 points, down 16.60 points, or 0.23 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,176.

61 points, up 202.76 points, or 0.78 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,300.17 points, down 5.50 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,348.04 points, down 2.15 points, or 0.09 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,892.09 points, down 2.99 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,517.65 points, down 112.96 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Ind

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

8 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.