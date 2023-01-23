Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,457.00 points, up 4.80 points, or 0.06 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,880.21 points, up 326.

68 points, or 1.23 percent.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index had no trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had no trading.

The Nasdaq Composite Index had no trading.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index had no trading.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 had no trading. Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)