Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,291.78 points, up 6.86 points, or 0.21 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,187.55 points, up 29.36 points, or 0.24 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 22,276.23 points, up 204.05 points, or 0.92 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,527.10 points, up 25.40 points, or 0.34 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,453.67 points, up 106.79 points, or 0.39 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,376.63 points, down 1.02 points, or 0.03 percent.

