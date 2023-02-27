Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,257.00 points, down 10.16 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,728.09 points, down 59.36 points, or 0.50 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,821.03 points, down 189.01 points, or 0.94 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,227.80 points, down 79.20 points, or 1.08 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,322.

73 points, down 130.75 points, or 0.48 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,272.17 points, down 10.13 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,405.42 points, down 18.19 points, or 0.75 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index had no trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had no trading.

The Nasdaq Composite Index had no trading.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index had no trading.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 had no trading.

