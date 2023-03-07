Major stock market indices worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,320.21 points, down 1.82 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,824.17 points, down 18.71 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,606.83 points, up 3.64 points, or 0.02 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,329.10 points, up 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,048.

42 points, up 2.78 points, or 0.07 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,431.44 points, up 40.47 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,675.74 points, down 13.27 points, or 0.11 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,653.58 points, up 75.19 points, or 0.48 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,929.79 points, down 17.32 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,373.21 points, up 25.09 points, or 0.34 percent. Enditem