UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,320.21 points, down 1.82 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,824.17 points, down 18.71 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,606.83 points, up 3.64 points, or 0.02 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,329.10 points, up 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,048.

42 points, up 2.78 points, or 0.07 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,431.44 points, up 40.47 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,675.74 points, down 13.27 points, or 0.11 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,653.58 points, up 75.19 points, or 0.48 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,929.79 points, down 17.32 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,373.21 points, up 25.09 points, or 0.34 percent. Enditem

Related Topics

Europe Shenzhen Shanghai Paris United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

13 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

25 minutes ago
 KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop ..

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

28 minutes ago
 What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.