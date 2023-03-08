UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING,March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,320.21 points, down 1.82 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,824.17 points, down 18.71 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,606.83 points, up 3.64 points, or 0.02 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,329.10 points, up 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,048.

42 points, up 2.78 points, or 0.07 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,431.44 points, up 40.47 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,675.74 points, down 13.27 points, or 0.11 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,653.58 points, up 75.19 points, or 0.48 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,929.79 points, down 17.32 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,373.21 points, up 25.09 points, or 0.34 percent. Enditem

Related Topics

Europe Shenzhen Shanghai Paris United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

1 hour ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

1 hour ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.