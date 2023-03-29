UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,253.62 points, up 8.24 points, or 0.25 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,584.91 points, up 20.46 points, or 0.18 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,348.64 points, up 563.99 points, or 2.85 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,040.30 points, up 6.20 points, or 0.09 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,549.37 points, up 31.12 points, or 0.11 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,254.47 points, down 1.07 points, or 0.

03 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,432.63 points, down 2.31 points, or 0.09 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,971.27 points, down 6.26 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,394.25 points, down 37.83 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,716.08 points, down 52.76 points, or 0.45 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,142.02 points, up 14.34 points, or 0.09 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,484.25 points, up 12.48 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,088.34 points, up 10.07 points, or 0.14 percent.

Related Topics

Europe Shenzhen Shanghai Paris Price United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

25 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

51 minutes ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

1 hour ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

1 hour ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.