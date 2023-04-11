Major stock market indices worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :-- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,317.08 points, up 1.72 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,866.35 points, down 5.58 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,566.59 points, up 235.39 points, or 1.16 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,312.70 points, up 93.70 points, or 1.30 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,895.90 points, up 262.24 points, or 0.95 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,296.

47 points, up 2.04 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,523.33 points, up 11.25 points, or 0.45 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,109.11 points, up 4.09 points, or 0.10 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,586.52 points, up 101.23 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,084.36 points, down 3.60 points, or 0.03 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index had no trading.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 had no trading.