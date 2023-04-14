Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,326.37 points, up 8.01 points, or 0.24 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,760.43 points, up 20.59 points, or 0.18 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,422.72 points, up 78.24 points, or 0.38 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,338.70 points, up 14.60 points, or 0.20 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,321.54 points, up 164.57 points, or 0.58 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,305.67 points, up 11.13 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,580.

10 points, up 18.44 points, or 0.72 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,146.22 points, up 54.27 points, or 1.33 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,029.69 points, up 383.19 points, or 1.14 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,166.27 points, up 236.93 points, or 1.99 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,729.46 points, up 25.86 points, or 0.16 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,843.38 points, up 18.54 points, or 0.24 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,480.83 points, up 83.89 points, or 1.13 percent. Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)

