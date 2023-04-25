Major stock market indices worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,276.40 points, up 0.99 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,307.09 points, down 9.92 points, or 0.09 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,903.53 points, down 56.41 points, or 0.28 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,697.73 points, up 104.21 points, or 0.36 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,319.72 points, down 4.83 points, or 0.15 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,531.

35 points, up 7.85 points, or 0.31 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,137.04 points, up 3.52 points, or 0.09 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,875.40 points, up 66.44 points, or 0.20 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,037.20 points, down 35.26 points, or 0.29 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,863.95 points, down 17.71 points, or 0.11 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,912.20 points, down 1.93 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,573.86 points, down 3.14 points, or 0.04 percent.