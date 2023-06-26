Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,177.23 points, down 20.67 points, or 0.65 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,963.62 points, down 95.

01 points, or 0.86 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,845.90 points, down 44.07 points, or 0.23 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,075.50 points, down 23.70 points, or 0.33 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 32,647.08 points, down 134.46 points, or 0.41 percent.