Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,215.86 points, down 7.09 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,001.87 points, down 27.43 points, or 0.25 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,840.41 points, down 269.

97 points, or 1.41 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,179.20 points, down 74.00 points, or 1.02 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 33,058.40 points, down 280.30 points, or 0.84 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,181.69 points, down 3.69 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,574.75 points, down 4.25 points, or 0.16 percent.

