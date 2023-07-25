Open Menu

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,201.46 points, up 37.30 points, or 1.18 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,909.19 points, up 161.40 points, or 1.50 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,172.28 points, up 504.13 points, or 2.70 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,329.00 points, up 22.60 points, or 0.31 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 32,705.39 points, up 4.45 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.03 points, up 8.89 points, or 0.27 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,643.

35 points, up 14.77 points, or 0.56 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,554.64 points, up 18.30 points, or 0.40 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,411.24 points, up 183.55 points, or 0.52 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,058.87 points, up 26.06 points, or 0.19 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 16,190.95 points, up 13.73 points, or 0.08 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,678.59 points, up 14.86 points, or 0.19 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,427.31 points, down 5.46 points, or 0.07 percent. Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)

Related Topics

Europe Robot Shenzhen Shanghai Paris Price United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

53 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

54 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

1 hour ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

1 hour ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

13 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous