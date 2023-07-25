Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,201.46 points, up 37.30 points, or 1.18 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,909.19 points, up 161.40 points, or 1.50 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,172.28 points, up 504.13 points, or 2.70 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,329.00 points, up 22.60 points, or 0.31 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 32,705.39 points, up 4.45 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.03 points, up 8.89 points, or 0.27 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,643.

35 points, up 14.77 points, or 0.56 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,554.64 points, up 18.30 points, or 0.40 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,411.24 points, up 183.55 points, or 0.52 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,058.87 points, up 26.06 points, or 0.19 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 16,190.95 points, up 13.73 points, or 0.08 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,678.59 points, up 14.86 points, or 0.19 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,427.31 points, down 5.46 points, or 0.07 percent. Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)