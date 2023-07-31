Open Menu

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,287.21 points, up 11.28 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,158.72 points, up 58.32 points, or 0.53 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,237.53 points, up 320.97 points, or 1.61 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,406.30 points, up 2.70 points, or 0.04 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 33,128.

83 points, up 369.60 points, or 1.13 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,377.91 points, up 6.74 points, or 0.2.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index had no trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had no trading.

The Nasdaq Composite Index had no trading.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index had no trading.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 had no trading. Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)

