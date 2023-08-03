Open Menu

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,254.57 points, down 7.12 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,067.75 points, down 36.41 points, or 0.33 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,404.14 points, down 113.24 points, or 0.58 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,320.80 points, down 33.80 points, or 0.46 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 32,375.85 points, down 331.84 points, or 1.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,322.20 points, down 2.82 points, or 0.

08 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,624.76 points, up 8.29 points, or 0.32 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,513.39 points, down 63.34 points, or 1.38 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,282.52 points, down 348.16 points, or 0.98 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 13,973.45 points, down 310.46 points, or 2.17 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 16,020.02 points, down 220.38 points, or 1.36 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,561.63 points, down 104.64 points, or 1.36 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,312.84 points, down 93.24 points, or 1.26 percent.

Related Topics

Europe Shenzhen Shanghai Paris Price United States Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

26 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

31 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

1 hour ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

2 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

13 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

13 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

15 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous