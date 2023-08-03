Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,254.57 points, down 7.12 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,067.75 points, down 36.41 points, or 0.33 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,404.14 points, down 113.24 points, or 0.58 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,320.80 points, down 33.80 points, or 0.46 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 32,375.85 points, down 331.84 points, or 1.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,322.20 points, down 2.82 points, or 0.

08 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,624.76 points, up 8.29 points, or 0.32 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,513.39 points, down 63.34 points, or 1.38 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,282.52 points, down 348.16 points, or 0.98 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 13,973.45 points, down 310.46 points, or 2.17 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 16,020.02 points, down 220.38 points, or 1.36 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,561.63 points, down 104.64 points, or 1.36 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,312.84 points, down 93.24 points, or 1.26 percent.