Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,457.

49 points, up 6.35 points, or 0.14 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,576.59 points, up 75.86 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 13,761.53 points, up 12.70 points, or 0.09 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,740.30 points, up 21.64 points, or 0.14 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,478.19 points, up 36.47 points, or 0.49 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,240.77 points, up 44.67 points, or 0.62 percent.

