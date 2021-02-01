UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Storm To Hit Eastern US After Dumping Snow On Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Major storm to hit eastern US after dumping snow on capital

Washington, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A powerful winter storm is expected to dump deep snow on parts of the northeastern United States that are home to major cities like New York, after blanketing the nation's capital on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine -- home to tens of millions of people -- and predicted snowfalls of 18 and 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm's expected arrival Sunday night, giving authorities the ability to close roads, evacuate homes and commandeer equipment needed for public safety.

He also suspended all public transportation throughout the state on Monday, in anticipation of the storm's impact, and coordinated with utilities companies in case of power outages.

"Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage -- report it immediately," he urged New Jersey residents on Twitter.

The storm, which hit California with more than six feet of snow and heavy rain last week, then moved on to the Midwest, dropping about eight inches of snow in Chicago, according to the NWS.

Snowfall started overnight Saturday to Sunday in Washington. A winter storm warning from the NWS predicted between three and five inches in the area around Washington and Baltimore, Maryland.

The storm is expected to continue in the region until Tuesday, capping off with a mixture of ice, sleet and freezing rain.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden met with advisors Sunday to discuss "a range of issues, including the approaching winter storm," as well as Covid-19 vaccines and economic relief.

Meanwhile, Washington residents hurried outside to enjoy the snow, building snowmen and going sledding.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Governor Washington Twitter White House Virginia Baltimore Chicago New York United States Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

8 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.