UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major US Business Groups Call On Trump To End Capitol 'chaos'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Major US business groups call on Trump to end Capitol 'chaos'

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Major US business groups on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to put a stop to the occupation of the Capitol building by protesters angry at his election loss.

"The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better," the Business Roundtable said in a statement.

"Business Roundtable calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power." And US Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue said, "The attacks against our nation's Capitol Building and our democracy must end now.

"The Congress of the United States must gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College," which determines the winner of the presidential vote.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington during a joint session of Congress held to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, a desperate last-minute bid to overturn the November election that sparked chaos and accusations of a "coup" attempt.

The violence, hours after an extraordinary rally by Trump challenging his defeat, saw flag-waving backers break down barricades outside the Capitol and swarm inside, sending the legislative sessions into an emergency recess.

Extraordinary images showed security personnel barricading the chamber while lawmakers huddled inside wearing gas masks.

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons in a statement accused Trump of inciting "violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy." Timmons called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would allow him to temporarily become president if Trump is deemed incapacitated.

Labor leader Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO, called the unrest "one of the greatest assaults on our democracy since the Civil War" from 1861 to 1865.

"Today's attempted coup has been years in the making as Donald Trump consistently spews venom, conspiracies, hate and lies to his supporters," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Business Washington Democracy Vote Trump United States Chamber November Congress Gas Commerce All From

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.