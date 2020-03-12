Major US college tournaments shut down over coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Major US college basketball conference tournaments shut down nationwide on Thursday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, increasing pressure to shut down "March Madness" rather than play without spectators.

The Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Southeastern and Pacific 12 confernces all stopped their championship events Thursday as fans looked to the NCAA Tournament, set to begin next Tuesday.

The US championship known as "March Madness," one of the most highly watched sports events on the American Calendar in most seasons, are preceeded by this week's conference events, qualifiers with up to four games a day that build excitement for the national showdown.

But not this year.

The NBA's decision to shut down Wedneday night in the wake of a player contracting coronavirus pushed colleges to safeguard their players as well.

"This was a precautionary decision which should be made," University of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in Nashville, where the Southeastern Conference event was to be played.

"I'm just happy because I do know the right decision was made for those guys. They don't have a voice in it. They had the right decision made for them."Barnes feared players could transmit the virus through contact common in basketball.

"They are are going out there, the sweat, and you don't know," he said. "If we had gone out there and played today we would have hoped we would be lucky. Now we know. This at this point in time was the right decision."