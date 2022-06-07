UrduPoint.com

Major Wind Power Project Starts Construction In China's Sichuan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Major wind power project starts construction in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:Construction on a major wind power project began Tuesday in Dechang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Located mainly in Laba Mountain, the wind power project is designed to have an installed capacity of 192,000 kW and include 60 wind turbines.

After its full operation in September 2023, the project will generate 501 million kWh of electricity annually, which will be sufficient for the annual electricity consumption of approximately 210,000 households and can contribute to reducing some 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

