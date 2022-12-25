Major winter storm takes at least 23 lives across U.S.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- A major winter storm has taken at least 23 lives across the United States as of Saturday evening, according to NBC news.

The media outlet reported that deaths had occurred in the states of Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado, and Michigan.

Among them were four fatalities caused by a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky, Ohio, on Friday afternoon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Saturday that state troops "have responded to terrible crashes on our roadways this weekend.""If you have to be out, drive slowly, buckle up, and keep a safe stopping distance," DeWine warned. "We want you to get to your destination safely."U.S. weather forecasters said on Saturday that the winter storm continues to impact the Great Lakes with gusty winds, frigid temperatures and heavy snow, even with its center now well to the north over eastern Canada.