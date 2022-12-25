UrduPoint.com

Major Winter Storm Takes At Least 23 Lives Across U.S.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Major winter storm takes at least 23 lives across U.S.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- A major winter storm has taken at least 23 lives across the United States as of Saturday evening, according to NBC news.

The media outlet reported that deaths had occurred in the states of Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado, and Michigan.

Among them were four fatalities caused by a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky, Ohio, on Friday afternoon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Saturday that state troops "have responded to terrible crashes on our roadways this weekend.""If you have to be out, drive slowly, buckle up, and keep a safe stopping distance," DeWine warned. "We want you to get to your destination safely."U.S. weather forecasters said on Saturday that the winter storm continues to impact the Great Lakes with gusty winds, frigid temperatures and heavy snow, even with its center now well to the north over eastern Canada.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Governor Canada New York United States Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

51 minutes ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

5 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

14 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.