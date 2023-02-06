Majority Australians in favor of Indigenous Voice to parliament: poll

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA,Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Support for a proposed Indigenous Voice to Australia's Parliament remains high ahead of a referendum.

According to a new poll published by news Corp Australia on Monday, 56 percent of Australian voters are in favor of enshrining the voice in the constitution, 37 percent opposed and 7 percent undecided.

A referendum on changing the constitution to establish the voice is expected to be held in the second half of 2023.

If successful, Indigenous Australians would be acknowledged in the constitution and included in the law-making process, with the body to advise Parliament on issues relating to First Nations people.

Senator Patrick Dodson, the government's Special Envoy for Reconciliation, said the body could also have a role advising the national cabinet, which consists of the prime minister and state and territory leaders.

"I'm not sure how that's going to work out in the legislative framework of how to interact with the parliament and the executive government, but I would think that national cabinet is one of the aspects that you'd want to be able to talk to," he said.

