UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Chinese Consumers Value Trademark Protection: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Majority of Chinese consumers value trademark protection: survey

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:Chinese consumers have a relatively high level of awareness when it comes to intellectual property rights with the majority valuing trademark protection, an industrial survey showed.

About 85 percent of the surveyed consumers said they pay attention to genuine trademarks when purchasing products, according to a joint report by domestic commercial data analysis firm CBNData and global toy giant LEGO Group, citing the results of 2,000 online questionnaires.

The report showed that 69 percent of the surveyed consumers agree with the importance of trademark protection, and will act accordingly during their purchases.

Chinese consumers believe that trademark protection will help nurture a fair competition environment, maintain corporate image and reputation, and protect consumer rights and interests, according to the report.

By the end of June, China had about 40.55 million effective registered trademarks, up 20.9 percent compared with one year ago, data from the China National Intellectual Property Administration showed.

Related Topics

China June From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

8 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

17 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

17 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

18 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.