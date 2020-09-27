Majority of Swiss embrace two-week paternity leave: vote projections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Swiss voters appear to have accepted the introduction of paid paternity leave for the first time, allowing new fathers to take two weeks off after the birth of their child, projections showed on Sunday.

A full 61 percent of Swiss voters were seen voting in favour of a two-week paternity leave in the wealthy Alpine country, long considered quite traditional in terms of family models and gender roles, projections from gfs.bern polling institute showed around an hour after polls closed.