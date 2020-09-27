UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Swiss Embrace Two-week Paternity Leave: Vote Projections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Majority of Swiss embrace two-week paternity leave: vote projections

Geneva, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Swiss voters appear to have accepted the introduction of paid paternity leave for the first time, allowing new fathers to take two weeks off after the birth of their child, projections showed on Sunday.

A full 61 percent of Swiss voters were seen voting in favour of a two-week paternity leave in the wealthy Alpine country, long considered quite traditional in terms of family models and gender roles, projections from gfs.bern polling institute showed around an hour after polls closed.

Related Topics

Bern Alpine Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

6 minutes ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

21 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

1 hour ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.