UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Make No Mistake! Euro 2020 Littered With Own Goals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Make no mistake! Euro 2020 littered with own goals

Paris, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :While Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick top the individual scoring charts at Euro 2020, their five-goal hauls are well adrift of the 11 own goals at the tournament -- a total that eclipses all the other European Championships combined.

AFP Sport picks out some of the most striking mishaps ahead of Sunday's final between England and Italy: Merih Demiral's Turkish omen As Turkey went toe to toe with Italy in the opening game, Demiral's moment of misadventure swung the game sharply in the hosts' favour in Rome. The Juventus defender bundled Domenico Berardi's cross into his own net, setting the tone for a disastrous Turkey campaign, as the first of many disappointments.

Double the pain for Wojciech Szczesny Not for the first time misfortune has stalked Szczesny at the Euro. The Poland goalkeeper, sent off in the opening game of the 2012 edition, unwittingly gave Slovakia the lead when Robert Mak's shot cannoned back off the post and struck the prone Szczesny's upper arm, trickling over the line much to the horror of the Juventus man.

Mats Hummels returns the favour Having knocked France out of the 2014 World Cup, Mats Hummels inadvertently settled one of the standout games of the first round with an own goal against the world champions. The Germany defender sliced a Lucas Hernandez cross into the roof of his own net in the 20th minute of a 1-0 loss to France in Munich. The Germans had their work cut out to reach the knockout phase after this defeat.

Huge helping hand from Martin Dubravka What was going through the mind of Martin Dubravka? Moments after saving an Alvaro Morata penalty in a crucial game with Spain, the Slovakia goalkeeper produced a clanger from which his team never recovered.

Tracking the rebound as the ball looped down after striking the crossbar, Dubravka badly miscalculated his effort to tip over, comically swatting into his own goal. "Errors are part of life and football. I'm sure Martin will learn from that," said Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic in defence of his blundering player. Unfortunately, the incident served to open the floodgates as Spain won 5-0, with Juraj Kucka also putting one past his own keeper.

Pedri and Unai Simon's baffling team effort Never before at the tournament had an own goal been scored from outside the penalty area. Pedro and his goalkeeper Unai Simon changed all that as they combined to produce another bizarre Euro 2020 moment. The teenager's back-pass from 45 metres rolled over the boot of an embarrassed Simon, who was left with his hands on knees and the own goal replaying through his head on a loop. Luckily for Spain they recovered to beat Croatia after extra time in a thrilling last-16 tie. It was the only time so far a team scoring an own goal had not gone on to lose.

Simon Kjaer suffers cruel fateWidely acclaimed for his handling of the Christian Eriksen trauma, the Denmark captain's own goal against England ultimately contributed to ending his side's fairytale run. Attempting to cut out a cross from Bukayo Saka, with Raheem Sterling waiting to pounce, Kjaer diverted into his own net to hand England the equaliser as they came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Football World Turkey France Germany Munich Rome Man Lead Spain Italy Poland Slovakia Croatia Denmark Euro Sunday 2020 Christian Post All From Top Coach Juventus Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

6 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

6 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

6 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

15 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

34 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.