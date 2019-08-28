Make or break in Italy talks for new government

(@imziishan)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Wednesday is D-Day for fraught negotiations to form a new Italian government, failing which the eurozone's third largest economy will be forced to hold fresh elections.

President Sergio Mattarella is to meet the country's main political parties at the climax of what Italian newspapers have dubbed "the craziest crisis ever" after the government collapsed earlier this month while parliament was on holiday.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have been trying to create a new workable coalition, despite having been bitter enemies until just a few weeks ago.

After a day of rollercoaster talks Tuesday, the two sides appeared on the brink of a clinching a deal. They are set to meet again on Wednesday.

The Movement's leader Luigi Di Maio said late Tuesday that should a deal be reached it would still have to be voted on by M5S members in an online poll that would take place before the end of next week.

"Only if the vote is positive will the M5S support the proposed government project," he said.

The clock is ticking to ease the political turmoil, with Italy under pressure to approve a budget in the coming months.

If it fails to do so it could face an automatic rise in value-added tax that would hit the poorest families the hardest and could plunge the debt-laden country into recession.

All of Italy's main parties have been summoned to report back to Mattarella on Wednesday.

He has insisted the crisis be resolved quickly, though he could give parties a bit more time for last-minute wrangling.

With Milan's FTSE Mib closing up Tuesday and the spread -- the gap between German and Italian bond yields -- falling, investors and markets appeared to have faith a deal would be done.

If the PD and M5S cannot form a solid majority, the president is expected to call an early election for November.