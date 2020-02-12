Makeshift hospital in Wuhan accepts over 900 patients infected with coronavirus

WUHAN, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A total of 925 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been admitted to a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Replicating Beijing's SARS treatment model in 2003, Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital is one of the two newly-built makeshift hospitals for treating patients infected with the virus.

The hospital will continue receiving patients Wednesday, according to Zhang Sibing, head of the hospital.

It received the first batch of patients on Feb. 4. All patients admitted to the hospital were transferred from designated hospitals in Wuhan.

The Huoshenshan Hospital has been receiving more patients with severe symptoms, providing them with personalized treatment in combination with nutrition therapy, psychological counseling and rehabilitation training.