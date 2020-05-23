UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Massssks From Florida Python Skin

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Making massssks from Florida python skin

Delray Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A Florida craftsman has come up with a novel way of tackling both the coronavirus pandemic and the problem of invasive pythons and iguanas that damage the state's fragile ecosystem.

Brian Woods, the 63-year-old owner of All American Gator Products, has turned his hand to designing face masks made out reptile skin.

"I took something that's very serious and turned it into a fashion statement," he said at his workshop in Dania Beach, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Miami.

Woods got his inspiration from a curious source -- a meme he saw of a horse wearing a woman's bra as a face mask. He asked his wife if he could borrow one of hers to test if the concept would work.

He now sells python skin face masks on his Facebook page for $90.

Snake hunter Amy Siewe arrived at Woods' home with a giant python for skinning.

"They're wreaking havoc on the Everglades," she said, referring to the vast wetlands that occupy much of southern Florida.

"They get to be between 18 and 20 feet (5.5 to 6 meters) long and they eat everything from rats to deer." The pythons were probably introduced to Florida as exotic pets toward the end of the last century and released into the Everglades, where they have no predators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pays hunters a bounty to capture the snakes.

Iguanas likely also came to Florida as pets before being released into the wild, where they thrive in the balmy climate.

Related Topics

Century Facebook Wife Miami Florida Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

9 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.