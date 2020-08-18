UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Making Of Harry Potter' Park To Open In Tokyo In 2023

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

'Making of Harry Potter' park to open in Tokyo in 2023

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Muggles in Japan can discover how the Harry Potter films were made at a new amusement park opening in 2023 in Tokyo, Warner Bros said Tuesday, in the latest expansion of the multibillion-dollar wizarding franchise.

The attraction, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look into the production of the eight hit movies, is the second of its kind, modelled on the original permanent studio exhibition in Britain.

"The Studio Tour Tokyo" will stretch across 30,000 square metres (323,000 square feet), with its walking tour taking visitors through Hogwarts and Diagon Alley.

It is being constructed on the site of Toshimaen amusement park, set to close in late August, according to the US movie studio and Seibu Railways, which runs the Japanese park.

The first "Making of Harry Potter" film-studio park outside London opened in 2012 and attracted 6,000 visitors a day before the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also Harry Potter theme parks created by Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood in the United States, and Osaka in Japan.

Harry Potter grew into a global phenomenon from the books about the boy wizard by British author J.K. Rowling -- seven volumes published between 1997 and 2007.

Related Topics

Film And Movies London Osaka Tokyo Orlando Japan United States SITE August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

2 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

17 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

47 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.