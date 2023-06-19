Makkah route initiative continues its services to Turkish pilgrims

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Makkah Route initiative continues to provide its services to the beneficiaries of the Turkish pilgrims, as a flight left Istanbul International Airport (IST) today, heading to Madinah.

The initiative offers services to the pilgrims that have facilitated their travel procedures in record time, after verifying the availability of the necessary requirements.

The beneficiary pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom's initiative as it facilitates entry procedures at arrival and reduces the exerted time and effort.

Pilgrims wished for the Kingdom the best reward for its contribution in serving pilgrims. The Makkah Route initiative is one of Ministry of Interior initiatives within the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects.

The initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are transferred to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah through designated bus tracks, and their luggage is delivered at their places of residence.