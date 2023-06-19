UrduPoint.com

Makkah Route Initiative Continues Its Services To Turkish Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Makkah route initiative continues its services to Turkish pilgrims

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Makkah Route initiative continues to provide its services to the beneficiaries of the Turkish pilgrims, as a flight left Istanbul International Airport (IST) today, heading to Madinah.

The initiative offers services to the pilgrims that have facilitated their travel procedures in record time, after verifying the availability of the necessary requirements.

The beneficiary pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom's initiative as it facilitates entry procedures at arrival and reduces the exerted time and effort.

Pilgrims wished for the Kingdom the best reward for its contribution in serving pilgrims. The Makkah Route initiative is one of Ministry of Interior initiatives within the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects.

The initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are transferred to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah through designated bus tracks, and their luggage is delivered at their places of residence.

Related Topics

Saudi Makkah Istanbul All Best Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.