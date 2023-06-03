Makkah route initiative continues to serve pilgrims of Bangladesh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dhaka, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Makkah Route Initiative continues to serve pilgrims from the People's Republic of Bangladesh by facilitating the procedures for their departure to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year's Hajj 1444 (2023).

Received at the initiative's departure lounge at the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladeshi pilgrims extended their thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Saudi Crown Prince for the services they provide for pilgrims and visitors of the Prophet's Mosque, hailing the initiative's contributions to accelerating procedures and upgrading services.

The Makkah Route Initiative is one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives within the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

The Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in cooperation with the ministries of foreign affairs, health, Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Pilgrim Experience Program, and the General Directorate of Passports.