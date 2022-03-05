UrduPoint.com

'Maladaptation': How Not To Cope With Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

'Maladaptation': how not to cope with climate change

Paris, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :A crescendo of deadly extreme weather is outpacing preparations for a climate-addled world, according to a landmark UN assessment of climate impacts released this week.

Whether it is sustainable farming or bioengineered crops to boost food security; restoring mangrove forests or building sea dams to buffer rising oceans; urban green corridors or air conditioning to temper killer heatwaves -- the search for ways to cope with the fallout of global heating has become urgent.

"At current rates of adaptation planning and implementation, the adaptation gap will continue to grow," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns.

At the same time, however, the 3,650-page IPCC report raises red flags about how schemes to deal with climate impacts can go wrong.

There's even a word for it: "maladaptation".

"We're finding that there are many cases in which adaptation projects don't work," said Clark University professor Ed Carr, lead author of a chapter in the IPCC report on climate resilient development. "Some have actually made things worse." Building a dam, for example, to prevent urban flooding may help protect a small area for a limited time period.

"But if the measure you put in place has negative consequences along the rest of the river and makes things worse in the long run, that's maladaptation," said Imperial College London's Friederike Otto.

Otto, a pioneer in quantifying the extent to which climate change makes extreme weather more likely or intense, said people often fail to recognise the role bad choices -- building houses in a flood plain, for example -- play in disasters.

>