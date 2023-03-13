UrduPoint.com

Malala Makes Her Oscars Debut Reaffirming Commitment To Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai made her debut at the 95th academy Awards ceremony Sunday night during which she reaffirmed her commitment to promoting peace in the world.

The 25-year-old Malala, accompanied by her husband Aseer Malik, participated in the glittering event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in support of the documentary, "Stranger at the Gate," for which she was an executive producer. Nominated for the Oscar, but the film did not win the award.

Top American comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show which was broadcast around the world by ABC, a leading network.

In addition to her advocacy work, Malala has also been involved in producing films that promote education and social justice. "Stranger at the Gate" is just one example of the powerful storytelling that Malala has brought to the screen.

"It is such a powerful message about the power of compassion and kindness and forgiveness," she told reporters at the red carpet before the ceremony. "And this is something that anyone can relate to, from any corner of the world.

" In the film, Richard "Mac" McKinney, a former US marine, who saw action in Afghanistan and Iraq. admits he had a deep hate for Muslims and was planning to bomb The Islamic Center in his Muncie, Indiana, community. He decided to visit the mosque to gather intelligence about these people he so hated and also where to place his bomb. Then, eight weeks later, everything changed, as he had been welcomed by the Muslim community with love and compassion that made him a regular visitor at the mosque.

At the ceremony, Malala, who was dressed in Ralph Lauren's silver sequin hooded gown, was also lauded for a "classy and perfect" response to a gag by Oscars host Kimmel midway through the evening in which he pretended to ask questions from members of the public.

"As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history," Kimmel asked her for comments about a local controversy involving two Hollywood figures.

Pat came the reply from Malala: "I only talk about peace." "That's why you're Malala," Kimmel reacted. "That's a great answer." A segment .of the show announcing nominations was anchored by British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed.

