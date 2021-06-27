UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malan And Willey Star As England Sweep Sri Lanka In T20 Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Malan and Willey star as England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Dawid Malan's dynamic 76 from 48 balls helped England hammer Sri Lanka by 89 runs at Southampton on Saturday as the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep in a Twenty20 series.

Malan had managed just single figure scores in England's two wins in Cardiff earlier this series and had managed a lone fifty in seven previous innings at this level.

But the world's top-ranked T20 batsman showed his class during an innings featuring five fours and four sixes With Jos Buttler and Jason Roy injured, Malan opened with Jonny Bairstow and the pair shared a first-wicket stand of 105.

England suffered a collapse, however, losing five wickets for 19 runs, with Dushmantha Chameera taking 4-19 as they were bowled out for 180.

But a seemingly modest target proved well beyond Sri Lanka, who were dismissed for 91, with left-arm quick David Willey taking 3-27.

Related Topics

Injured T20 World Sri Lanka Jos David Southampton Cardiff From

Recent Stories

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

28 minutes ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

28 minutes ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

28 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

46 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

46 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.