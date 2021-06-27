Malan and Willey star as England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series

(@FahadShabbir)

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Dawid Malan's dynamic 76 from 48 balls helped England hammer Sri Lanka by 89 runs at Southampton on Saturday as the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep in a Twenty20 series.

Malan had managed just single figure scores in England's two wins in Cardiff earlier this series and had managed a lone fifty in seven previous innings at this level.

But the world's top-ranked T20 batsman showed his class during an innings featuring five fours and four sixes With Jos Buttler and Jason Roy injured, Malan opened with Jonny Bairstow and the pair shared a first-wicket stand of 105.

England suffered a collapse, however, losing five wickets for 19 runs, with Dushmantha Chameera taking 4-19 as they were bowled out for 180.

But a seemingly modest target proved well beyond Sri Lanka, who were dismissed for 91, with left-arm quick David Willey taking 3-27.