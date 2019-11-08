Malan, Morgan set up 76-run victory for England, level series

(@FahadShabbir)

Napier, New Zealand, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A record-breaking performance by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan saw England cruise to a 76-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday to level the series with a game to play.

The decider in the five-match series will be played in Auckland on Sunday.

England, who were sent in to bat first, posted their highest Twenty20 total of 241 and New Zealand were all out for 165 with 19 balls remaining.

Malan, who finished 103 not out, scored the fastest Twenty20 hundred for England, taking just 48 balls.

Morgan, out in the final over for 91, scored England's fastest 50 off 21 balls and their 182-run stand is a record partnership for England and the highest third-wicket partnership by any side.