Malaria Cases In Cambodia Continue To Drop In H1: Health Official

Published July 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Cambodia recorded 2,005 cases of malaria in the first half of 2022, a drop of 3 percent from 2,072 cases over the same period last year, a health official said on Thursday.

"Of the reported cases, there had been no deaths," Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, told Xinhua.

He said Cambodia has seen no malaria fatalities since 2018, which led to the Southeast Asian nation being considered a successful country in eliminating malaria deaths three years earlier than its target.

Rekol attributed the decline in malaria cases to people's better awareness, adequate equipment such as malaria testing devices, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and anti-malarial drugs.

He said a lot of rain-climate change had resulted in the least declining malaria cases during the January-June period this year.

Malaria diagnostic tests and treatment are very effective in Cambodia, he said, adding that Artesunate-Mefloquine, or ASMQ, is 100 percent safe and efficacious against malaria.

"We're confident that Cambodia will be able to eliminate malaria cases by 2025, as year after year, the number of malaria cases has continued to drop," Rekol said.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease, which is often found in rainy seasons and mostly happens in forest and mountainous provinces, he said.

He added that to avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitos, people living in malaria-risk areas should sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets all the time.

