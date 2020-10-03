UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaria Cases Spike In Northern Mali

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Malaria cases spike in northern Mali

Kidal, Mali, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Malaria cases in northern Mali have spiked, according to medical workers, claiming 23 lives in the often lawless desert region last week alone.

Mali's ministry of health said this week that 59 people have died of malaria in the north since the start of the year, almost double the number of deaths over the same period last year.

Already struggling to curb coronavirus, the poor Sahel country is also fighting a brutal insurgency active in the north and centre of the country.

Medical workers in the north registered 13,000 malaria cases between September 21 and 27, marking an 88 percent increase on the previous week.

Twenty-three people also died over that period, the health ministry said.

Related Topics

Poor Died Mali Same September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan vows to continue forceful diplomacy on II ..

4 minutes ago

Iran warns Armenia, Azerbaijan against border intr ..

3 minutes ago

Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals

3 minutes ago

ACCI invites entries for Ajman Chamber Business Aw ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares teaser about her appearance i ..

13 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in armed clash

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.