Malawi Adds 46 COVID-19 Cases

Wed 23rd December 2020

Malawi adds 46 COVID-19 cases

LILONGWE, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Malawi on Tuesday confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 6,248, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, as no more deaths from the virus were reported, the national death toll remained at 187, it said.

The country on Tuesday announced an immediate closure of borders for 14 days amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to maintain social distancing, wash hands, and wear face masks.

