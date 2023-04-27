Malawi administers cholera vaccine in 5 districts

BLANTYRE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Malawi embarked on the administration of oral cholera immunization vaccine in five districts to mark this year's World Immunization Week, a spokesperson in the Ministry of Health has said.

The campaign began on Monday, said Adrian Chikumbe. "The vaccination campaign is a crucial part of our strategy to prevent the further spread of cholera, which has already claimed 1,745 lives in the country since March 2022." Malawi has been battling the cholera outbreak with over 58,000 cases recorded since the disease broke out last March.

The outbreak has been linked to poor sanitation and hygiene practices, as well as the consumption of contaminated water and food.

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with partners, including the WHO and the UNICEF, to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

In addition to the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health has been conducting health education and awareness campaigns in affected communities and improving access to clean water and sanitation facilities.