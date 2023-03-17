UrduPoint.com

Malawi Cyclone Freddy Death Toll Hits 326

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Malawi Cyclone Freddy death toll hits 326

BLANTYRE, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) --:The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi reached 326, said the country's president in a televised statement on Thursday evening.

The death toll has risen from 225 to 326, and the number of people injured and those still missing have risen to 201 and 796, respectively, said Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

"The number of people displaced has more than doubled to 183,159, as has the number of households displaced, which now stands at 40,702," he said.

The country has established 317 camps across the stormed region to mitigate the situation, according to Chakwera.

The Malawi leader has re-emphasized the need for more humanitarian support from local and international organizations and individuals, describing the devastation and desperation as "unbelievable and overwhelming."

Related Topics

Injured Malawi From

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

13 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.