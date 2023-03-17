Malawi fears major outbreaks of waterborne diseases after cyclone Freddy

BLANTYRE, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) --:Malawi is facing a potential outbreak of waterborne diseases following Cyclone Freddy, which was "the worst natural disaster in decades," Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said on Thursday.

At least 326 people were killed, and the number of people displaced has more than doubled to 183,159, the president told reporters.

Health experts raised concerns that the Cyclone Freddy-induced floods, strong winds and mudslides, could cause waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Charles Mwansambo, the Secretary for Health, has acknowledged those risks, but he said the government is working closely with health agencies to minimize the threat.

"The ministry and other health agencies are working hand in hand to tighten the efforts and make sure that the response is immediate," Mwansambo said in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday.

