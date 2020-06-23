UrduPoint.com
Malawi Holds Closely Watched Presidential Re-run

Tue 23rd June 2020

Malawi holds closely watched presidential re-run

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Malawians return to the polls on Tuesday for the second time in just over a year to vote for a new president after Peter Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.

The election is much anticipated after the Constitutional Court early this year ruled that the May 2019 vote, won narrowly by Mutharika, was fraught with "grave and widespread irregularities" including the use of correction fluid on results sheets.

It ordered new elections be held within 150 days of its February ruling.

The landmark verdict, which reverberated across African politics, made Malawi the second country south of the Sahara to have presidential poll results set aside, after Kenya in 2017.

Tuesday's election is practically a two-horse race between the president and his main rival Lazarus Chakwera, who lost the May 2019 election by 159,000 votes.

Mutharika, now 80, won with 38.5 percent of the ballots against Chakwera's 35 percent.

On Tuesday, a candidate will have to garner more than 50 percent of the votes to be declared winner -- a new threshold welcomed by the Public Affairs Committee, an influential quasi-religious civic group.

"This election is unique. First, this election is born out of a court ruling and second, they will follow the 50-percent-plus-one system," the group said in a statement.

