UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi Imposes First Lockdown Measures As Virus Flares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Malawi imposes first lockdown measures as virus flares

Blantyre, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Malawi is set to roll out a first set of anti-coronavirus restrictions this week, the president said, after overruling a court ban on lockdown measures to tackle a surge in cases.

Unlike the rest of the continent, daily life had been unfolding normally in the southern African country since its High Court barred the government from confining citizens to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Judges ruled in April that insufficient measures were in place to cushion loss of livelihood in one of the world's poorest countries, where most people work informally.

But Malawi, like many African states, is now grappling with an infection rise after months of relatively low infection figures.

President Lazarus Chakwera late on Sunday ordered a night-time curfew and said schools would be shut for three weeks.

Gatherings have been capped and face masks will be mandatory in public for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"The time has come to enforce these things for the common good," Chakwera said in an address to the nation, adding that the restrictions would come into effect from Monday.

The death of two Covid-19 positive ministers last week prompted Chakwera to declare a state of emergency allowing him to side-step the court ruling.

To date Malawi has recorded just 12,470 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths for a population of over 18 million.

But more than 40 percent of infections were detected this month alone, with a record 685 new daily cases announced on Sunday.

Chakwera warned Malawi's healthcare facilities had been "overwhelmed" by the surge.

"The situation is quite desperate," he said, laying out plans to recruit more personnel and open field hospitals.

The president also promised $24 million would be set aside to fight the pandemic.

International borders were shut from August to October and then briefly again in December to avoid importing cases.

Related Topics

World Malawi April August October December Sunday From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

18 seconds ago

Shahzad Akbar says PM has directed to make Broadsh ..

12 minutes ago

South African breweries adapt to survive alcohol b ..

5 minutes ago

Indicators show economy witnessing significant gro ..

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 32,100 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 7 new confirmed, 81 a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.