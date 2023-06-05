UrduPoint.com

Malawi Lifts Entry Restrictions As COVID-19 Situation Subsides

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Malawi lifts entry restrictions as COVID-19 situation subsides

BLANTYRE, Malawi, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:Malawian government has lifted mandatory entry requirements for the country, effective from June 5 following the decline in COVID-19 cases both within Malawi and globally.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who is also co-chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and Cholera, made the announcement in a statement dated June 1 but released Saturday, adding that the development also follows the declaration by World Health Organization (WHO) that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

Chiponda said in her statement that individuals seeking entry into Malawi will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test result.

