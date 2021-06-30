Malawi now experiencing COVID-19 third wave: official

LILONGWE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Health and Population in Malawi has announced that the country is now experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 following an increasing rate of new infections and deaths recorded over the past seven days.

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 35,897 cases including 1,194 deaths, according to a statement released by Minister of Health and Population, Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda, on Tuesday.

"Today, we have registered the highest number of new cases of 188 with 16 admissions and 7 deaths, our seven-day moving average has reached a record high of 11.5 percent since March 2021," read the statement.

"Based on our data, I would like to inform the public that our country is now experiencing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The statement observed that the third wave is coming at the time when people have generally relaxed in their adherence to preventive and containment measures.

Currently, COVID-19 preventive measures in the country include restricting public gatherings to not more than 250 people.

The minister has since warned that mass gatherings including markets, public transport, workplaces, bars, family gatherings, group sports, churches and funeral ceremonies remain super-spreaders of the disease.

"The most important preventive measures we should implement are observing physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette including the proper wearing of facemask and ensuring adequate ventilation when having activities indoor," read the statement.

No COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours as of Tuesday as the country completely ran short of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, respectively.