Malawi Opposition Hails Court Ruling Annulling Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Malawi opposition hails court ruling annulling election

Lilongwe, Malawi, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Malawi's main opposition party on Monday welcomed the constitutional court's decision to annul last year's presidential election results over irregularities and vote rigging.

"It has been a very fair judgement in the light of the evidence we provided to the court," said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesman Eisenhower Mkaka after the ruling.

"This proves what we have been alleging all along that the elections were rigged," he told AFP, adding that the case had "set a precedent" for future elections.

